News & Insights

US Markets
QSR

Everstone in talks to sell stake in India's Burger King franchisee - report

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

May 18, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

adds details, background, Restaurant Brands Asia results

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to sell its roughly 41% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd RESR.NS, the master franchisee of Burger King in India and Indonesia, CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday.

The Singapore-headquartered buyout firm is in talks with Jubilant Foodworks JUBI.NS, which operates Domino's in India, as well as a consortium of PE firms Advent International and General Atlantic, the report said.

Everstone Capital, through its investment vehicle QSR Asia Pte Ltd, held a 40.9% stake in Restaurant Brands as of March 31, according to Refinitiv data.

The stake was worth 21.68 billion rupees ($265.10 million) as of the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

The stock jumped as much as 11% on Thursday, after the report, to touch a five-month high of 119 rupees.

Restaurant Brands, Everstone, Jubilant, and General Atlantic did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Advent declined to comment.

The report came a day after Restaurant Brands Asia posted a wider fourth-quarter loss on higher costs tied to ingredients and expansion.

Everstone has been looking to sell its stake since October last year, Reuters has reported.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QSR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.