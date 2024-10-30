Everspin Technologies reports Q3 EPS 10c, one estimate (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $12.1M, two estimates $12.0M. “We are pleased to report third quarter revenue in-line with our guidance and GAAP net income per diluted share ahead of our guidance, driven by our new contract wins, and our cost containment efforts,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We had new contracts during the quarter, showcasing the strength of our business and the extensive range of our product portfolio. We continue to have meaningful customer interactions, which we believe will turn into design wins for our PERSYST xSPI STT-MRAM products and begin to contribute to revenue in 2025 and beyond.”

