Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) could be the next big AI winner because AI is driving applications at the edge, and the edge is where Everspin Technologies is best-suited. In fact, its products are not just best-suited for the edge; they are the best in their class for edge applications, and demand is accelerating.

What Everspin Technologies does is produce magneto-resistive random access memory (MRAM), a technology that combines the speed of SRAM with the durability of flash, among other benefits.

MRAM is different from traditional memory because it is based on electron spin rather than charge. This enables low-energy memory storage, resistance to power loss, radiation, heat, and nearly unlimited write endurance. The applications are virtually unlimited, but some negative factors are affecting the outlook. Among them are higher costs compared to traditional memory and a more complex manufacturing process. They also provide lower memory density and require more power for the initial write, so demand tends to be focused on more specialized applications, including consumer wearables, microcontrollers, and aerospace/defense industries.

Everspin Outperforms, Raises Guidance Amid Capacity Expansion

Everspin had a solid quarter, with Q1 results highlighting its growth trajectory. The microcap company reported $14.87 million in net revenue, up 13.5% year-over-year (YOY), driven by demand in industrial automation, transportation, and data centers. The top line was nearly 200 basis points (bps) better than expected, compounded by a widening margin and hot guidance. The company’s margins expanded at the gross and operating levels, resulting in a narrower GAAP loss and improved adjusted profitability. The adjusted earnings grew by quadruple digits YOY, and were 2,200 bps ahead of MarketBeat’s reported consensus.

Everspin’s guidance is one of the reasons the stock price action surged following the release. The company expects Q2 results to accelerate sequentially and outpace the analysts' consensus forecast while leaving the door open to outperformance. As it stands, the company is expecting revenue in the range of $16 million, but has not included the impact of new deals. In this light, the company can be expected to outperform its own guidance on an as-reported basis, and the outperformance may be substantial.

New deals include a $40 million subcontractor award to support U.S. Defense Industrial Base customers. The award will be paid out over two and a half years, affirming the company’s emerging presence as a mission-critical component for defense and government applications. The likely scenario is that additional contracts will be awarded over time as the company expands its manufacturing capacity. The recent deal with Microchip not only enhances its capacity and derisks the long-term outlook but also strengthens its domestic manufacturing footprint and value to defense and government industries.

Institutions Buy In: Don’t Chase Prices

Institutional data reflect a market in accumulation, but investors should be wary of chasing this stock price higher. While institutions are accumulating at a robust pace, they own less than 50% of the stock, and the market has outpaced analyst sentiment. Analyst sentiment trends open the door to extreme volatility. There are only two analysts with active ratings; they are split between Buy and Sell, and the single target implies a double-digit downside from the early May highs, setting the stage for a May or summer 2026 price correction.

The stock price action signaled a top in May. Price surged following the April earnings release and will likely trend higher over time, but the early May gap higher and subsequent doji candle mark a near-term top.

The only question is how deep the market may pull back, and the $28 level appears to be the most likely target. Reasons to believe the stock will continue higher over time include the MACD convergence, which signals a strengthening market, and the rising trading volume, which reflects increased market interest and conviction in the trade.

Everspin’s primary risk in 2026 is its dependency on government contracts. While not the only revenue source, it is a key driver and is susceptible to delays and disruptions. Additionally, intense competition in the non-volatile memory market may disrupt Everspin’s ability to reach critical milestones. However, its unique approach, profitability, and obvious utility make it a quality speculation for investors and a takeover candidate for larger tech companies. Potential buyers include Microchip Technology, with whom Everspin is already in business, Honewell (as MRAM is a critical component in defense applications), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) (leader in embedding MRAM on traditional silicon). Catalysts include new and upcoming product qualifications that expand the addressable market.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.