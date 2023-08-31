Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from the latest reported closing price of 10.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everspin Technologies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAM is 0.09%, an increase of 29.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.08% to 9,254K shares. The put/call ratio of MRAM is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,006K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 848K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 50.17% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 631K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 62.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 488K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing a decrease of 48.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 675.42% over the last quarter.

Everspin Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base.

