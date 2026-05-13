Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Price Target Increased by 44.00% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Everspin Technologies (NasdaqGM:MRAM) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 44.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $19.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 55.69% from the latest reported closing price of $41.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everspin Technologies. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 23.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAM is 0.07%, an increase of 23.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 12,605K shares. The put/call ratio of MRAM is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,126K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 1,736K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 986K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 812K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

Herald Investment Management holds 600K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 24.33% over the last quarter.

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