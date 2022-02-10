Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$8.5m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$915k, the US$220m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Everspin Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Everspin Technologies, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.0m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 139% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:MRAM Earnings Per Share Growth February 10th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Everspin Technologies' upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Everspin Technologies to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Everspin Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

