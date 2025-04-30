EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $MRAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES ($MRAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $13,140,000, beating estimates of $12,750,000 by $390,000.

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $MRAM stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJEEV AGGARWAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 92,995 shares for an estimated $511,193 .

. DAVID SCHRENK (VP SALES & BUS. DEVELOPMENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,749 shares for an estimated $104,282 .

. MATTHEW TENORIO (Interim CFO) sold 1,695 shares for an estimated $10,661

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

