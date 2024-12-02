Eversource initiated with an Underperform at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Paul Zimbardo initiated coverage of Eversource (ES) with an Underperform rating and $52 price target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.