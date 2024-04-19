Eversource Finalizes Sale Of 50% Stake In Sunrise Wind Project To Ørsted

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) announced on Friday that it has finalized the sale of its 50 percent stake in the 924-megawatt Sunrise Wind project to Ørsted AS, a Danish energy company.

The transaction is expected to be closed later this year.

Post transaction, Eversource will remain contracted under a separate deal, to lead the onshore construction of the Sunrise Wind project as a service provider to Ørsted without any ongoing ownership interest in the project.

On January 24, Eversource had announced this deal to sell its 50 percent interest in Sunrise Wind to Ørsted.

