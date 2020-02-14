Eversource (ES) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Eversource Energy ES is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 financial results on Feb 20. The utility delivered a positive earnings surprise of 4.3% in the last reported quarter.



Factors to Consider



Eversource’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the temporary rate increase in New Hampshire and other rate hikes that came into effect during first-half 2019. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from lower interest rates, which in turn might have led to a reduction in capital servicing costs.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $2.23 billion and 78 cents, indicating 9.64% and 6.85% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is -0.65%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies worth considering from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The AES Corporation AES is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.