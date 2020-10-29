Eversource (ES) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eversource Energy ES is slated to release third-quarter 2020 financial results on Nov 4. The utility delivered an earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Eversource’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from regulatory commission-approved distribution revenue decoupling mechanisms. Strong demand from residential customers is expected to have offset the slow recovery of demand from industrial and commercial customers in the to-be-reported quarter.



The storms that lashed Eversource’s service territories during the third quarter disrupted operations and are likely to have hurt its performance.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $2.27 billion and $1.02, indicating 4.1% and 4.08% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is -1.06%.



Zacks Rank: Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

