Eversource (ES) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, before market open. Eversource Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 2.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from organic growth and systematic investment in its transmission and distribution facilities, resulting in a higher contribution.



Third-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from the complete integration of Massachusetts natural gas assets of Columbia Gas in its system. The new equity issuance might have a dilutive impact on third-quarter earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, indicating a nearly 1% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $2.72 billion, indicating a nearly 10.4% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: Eversource has an Earnings ESP of -0.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ES carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

