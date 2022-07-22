Eversource (ES) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 29 before market open. Eversource Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 6.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from organic growth and higher contributions from the transmission and distribution businesses. Second-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from continued investments in its regulated businesses.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a nearly 10.1% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating a nearly 9.3% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: Eversource has an Earnings ESP of -3.45%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ES carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 27 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +6.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 6.2%.



DTE Energy DTE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 28 before market open. DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +5.17% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. DTE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6%.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 3 before market open. Entergy has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ETR’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.7%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.