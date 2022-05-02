Eversource (ES) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 4. Eversource Energy delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.15% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its transmission capital investment, reliability investment and capital recovery programs. First-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from contribution from its regulated businesses.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings for first quarter is pegged at $1.23 per share, indicating a nearly 7% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: Eversource has an Earnings ESP of +0.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, ES carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.



MGE Energy MGEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. MGE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. MGEE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. D’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



BCE Inc. BCE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. BCE has an Earnings ESP of +3.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. BCE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 4.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.