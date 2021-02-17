Eversource (ES) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat

Eversource Energy ES reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the bottom line improved 11.8% year over year. The improvement in earnings was due to strong execution and contribution from the acquired he Columbia Gas assets.

Total Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues of $2,233.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,226 million by 0.4%. Total revenues also improved 8.9% from the year-ago figure of $2,050.4 million.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses increased 10.2% year over year to $1,779.2 million. Operating income was up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter to $454.7 million. Interest expenses increased 1.3% to $135.4 million.



Net income in the quarter under review was $291.2 million, up 16.5% from $250 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $93.4 million, up 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily attributed to higher revenues, partially offset by increased operation and maintenance costs due to high storm restoration cost.



Electric Transmission: The segment’s earnings were up 2.2% year over year to $120.7 million. The upside was due to increased investment in Eversource’s transmission facilities.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment’s earnings soared 57.3% to $62.3 million. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher revenues in NSTAR Gas and Yankee Gas and also contribution from acquired assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.



Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $5.6 million, down from $8.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment’s earnings were $9.2 million against loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Eversource provided 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $3.81-$3.93 per share. The midpoint of management’s earnings guidance is $3.87, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90 for the year.



Eversource expects long-term earnings growth through 2025 from its core regulated utility segments to be in the range of 5-7%.



The company expects its capital expenditure for 2021 to be $3.5 billion. Its total capital expenditure for 2021-2025 time period is expected to be $17 billion, which will assist Eversource to achieve its carbon neutral target by 2030.

Zacks Rank

