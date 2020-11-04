Eversource (ES) Q3 Earnings Lag, Revenues Beat Estimates

Eversource Energy ES reported third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.01 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the reported earnings improved 3.1% year over year. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was due to strong execution of its operations amid the pandemic.

Total Revenues

Third-quarter revenues of $2,343.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,265 million by 3.47%. Total revenues also improved 7.7% from the year-ago figure of $2,175.8 million.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses increased 6.9% year over year to $1,782.4 million. Operating income was up 10.2% from the prior-year quarter to $561.2 million. Interest expenses dropped 0.8% year over year to $134.3 million.



Net income for the quarter under review was $346.3 million, up 8.6% from $318.9 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Eversource Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eversource Energy Quote

Segmental Performance

Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $205 million, up 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily attributed to higher revenues, partially offset by increased operation and maintenance costs due to high storm restoration cost, as well as interest expenses.



Electric Transmission: Earnings of the segment were up 16.8% year over year to $125.6 million. The upside was due to increased investment in Eversource’s transmission facilities.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment’s loss was $14 million, narrower than a loss of $17.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher revenues, partially offset by increased operation and maintenance expenses, as well as high depreciation costs.



Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $23.1 million, up 32% from $17.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The improved results were due to gains from the Hingham, Massachusetts water distribution system sale and lower interest rates.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment’s earnings were $11.4 million compared with $13.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Eversource reaffirmed its 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $3.60-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of management’s 2020 EPS guidance is $3.65, which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 for the period.

Zacks Rank

Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 5%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 5.6%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC third-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.04 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 19.5%.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eversource Energy (ES): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.