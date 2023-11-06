Eversource (ES) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Eversource Energy ES reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%. The bottom line declined 4% year over year.

Total Revenues

ES’ third-quarter revenues of $2,791.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,334 million by 16.3%. Total revenues also declined 13.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3,215.6 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses decreased 14.9% year over year to $2,260.9 million.



Operating income decreased 4.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $530.6 million. Interest expenses increased 24.7% to $222.3 million.



Net income in the quarter under review was $341.5 million, down 2.8% from $351.3 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings from this segment totaled $160.3 million, up 2.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The increase was primarily due to a higher level of investment in Eversource’s electric transmission system.



Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment amounted to $173.3 million, down 23% year over year. This was due to the timing impact of a rate design change for Eversource’s Massachusetts electric business that has the effect of shifting certain peak demand revenues from summer to winter.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment reported a loss of $33.7 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s registered loss of $24.6 million. This was due to higher depreciation and operations and maintenance expenses.



Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment amounted to $16.6 million, down 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment reported earnings of $23.2 million in third-quarter 2023, marking an improvement from the year-ago quarter's reported loss of $21.4 million. This primarily reflects a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Guidance

Eversource narrowed its 2023 earnings expectation to the band of $4.30-$4.43 per share from the previously guided range of $4.25-$4.43. The mid-point of the revised guidance is $4.37, a bit higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36.



The company reaffirmed its expectations for long-term EPS growth rate from the existing core regulated businesses in the upper half of 5-7% through 2027, using the $4.09 earned in 2022 as a base.

Zacks Rank

Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

