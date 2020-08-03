Eversource (ES) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates

Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 76 per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the reported earnings improved 2.7% year over year. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was due to strong execution of its operations amid the pandemic.

Total Revenues

Second-quarter revenues of $1,953 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,042 million by 4.4%. However, total revenues improved 3.7% from the year-ago figure of $1,884 million.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses decreased 12.3% year over year to $1,519.5 million. Operating income was up 187.4% from the prior-year quarter to $433.7 million. Interest expenses increased 1.2% year over year to $134.3 million.



Net income in the quarter under review was $252.2 million, up substantially from $31.4 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $115 million, up 9.1% from the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily attributed to higher revenues, partially offset by increased depreciation, operation and maintenance, as well as interest expenses.



Electric Transmission: Earnings of the segment were up 10.7% year over year to $129.5 million. The upside was due to increased investment in Eversource’s transmission facilities.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment’s income was $3.3 million against a loss of $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher revenues, partially offset by increased operation and maintenance expenses, as well as high depreciation costs.



Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $10.4 million, up 30% from $8 million in the year-ago quarter. The improved results were primarily due to higher revenues and lower depreciation expense.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment’s loss was $2.1 million against earnings of $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Eversource reaffirmed its 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $3.60-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of management’s 2020 EPS guidance is $3.65, which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.62 for the period.



The company expects long-term earnings to improve 5-7% from contribution from the existing core regulated businesses.



Eversource reiterated its capital expenditure view of $14.2 billion for the 2020-2024 time period.

Zacks Rank

Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

