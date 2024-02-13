News & Insights

Eversource Energy To Sell Revolution Wind & South Fork Wind Projects; Sees FY24 Adj. EPS Above View

February 13, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) said it agreed to sell its 50 percent ownership share in South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind to Global Infrastructure Partners or GIP. The transaction allows Eversource to realize approximately $1.1 billion of cash proceeds upon closing and to exit these projects while retaining certain cost sharing obligations for the construction of Revolution Wind. Commercial operation of Revolution Wind is expected in 2025.

Eversource plans to use the proceeds from the sale to repay parent debt.

The agreement covers Eversource's 50 percent share in the 132-megawatt South Fork Wind project and the 704-megawatt Revolution Wind project. Ørsted's 50 percent ownership interests are not affected by the announcement. Eversource is expected to enter into a separate construction management agreement as a contractor to Revolution Wind to complete the onshore work that is currently underway. Eversource will maintain its previously announced tax equity investment in South Fork Wind.

Eversource Energy also announced an exploration of sale of Water Distribution Business.

Meanwhile, Eversource Energy said it projects 2024 non-GAAP earnings of between $4.50 per share and $4.67 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.49 per share for fiscal year 2024. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also projected that its compound annual earnings per share growth rate from its regulated businesses would be within the range of 5 to 7 percent through 2028, using the adjusted $4.34 per share earned in 2023 as the base year. Eversource anticipates its equity issuances of up to $1.3 billion over the next several years, in combination with the potential sale of its water distribution business segment.

