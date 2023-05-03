Eversource Energy Reports Rise In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $491.16 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $443.45 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $3.80 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $491.16 Mln. vs. $443.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

