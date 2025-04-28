Eversource Energy to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.02% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted ES' Q1 Performance

Eversource Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from its focus on being a pure-play regulated utility to enable clean energy transition for customers.



The quarterly earnings are also likely to have benefited from new electric and gas rates (in ES’ Massachusetts region), which became effective in January 2025 and November 2024, respectively.



The bottom line is also expected to have gained from increased transmission investments, which should have enhanced service reliability. Lower operation and maintenance expenses and capital recovery mechanisms are likely to have had a positive impact on quarterly earnings.



However, higher depreciation and property taxes from increased investments, an increase in interest expenses and higher effective tax rate are anticipated to have negatively impacted the company’s overall quarterly performance.

Q1 Expectations for ES

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.50 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.65 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.6%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



D’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 77 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 40%.



Evergy EVRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 64 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 56 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 9.7%.





