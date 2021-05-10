Markets
Eversource Energy Reaffirms FY21 Recurring Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Eversource Energy (ES) reaffirmed its recurring earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 in the range of $3.81 to $3.93, but now expects it to earn toward the lower end of the range.

The company also reaffirmed its projected long-term earnings growth rate in the upper half of the range of 5 to 7 percent, using its adjusted 2020 earnings of $3.64 per share as a base.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

