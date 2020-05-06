Markets
Eversource Energy Reaffirms 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) reaffirmed its 2020 earnings per share guidance of $3.60 to $3.70 and its projected 5 to 7 percent long-term EPS growth rate. The Eversource Energy Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5675 per share, payable June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2020.

Excluding charges, Eversource Energy earned $338.3 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter operating revenues declined to $2.37 billion from $2.42 billion, prior year.

