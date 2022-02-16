Eversource Energy Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $306.70 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $271.92 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $313.3 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.48 billion from $2.23 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $306.70 Mln. vs. $271.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.

