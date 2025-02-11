Eversource Energy Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eversource Energy (ES):

Earnings: $72.52 million in Q4 vs. -$1.288 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$3.68 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $370.8 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $2.971 billion in Q4 vs. $2.694 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.