Eversource Energy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Eversource Energy ES reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 by 1.82%. The bottom line also increased 10.9% from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $1.12 per share compared with 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.



ES reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share compared with $4.57 in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.16%.

Total Revenues of ES

Revenues of $3.37 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion by 1.29%. However, total revenues rose 13.4% from the year-ago figure of $2.97 billion.

Eversource Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eversource Energy Quote

Highlights of ES’s Q4 Results

Total operating expenses were $2.66 billion, up 1.38% from the year-ago level of $2.62 billion. This was due to higher purchased power, purchased natural gas and transmission, higher operations and maintenance expenses, and increased energy efficiency programs expenses.



Operating income totaled $710.5 million, up 104.3% from $347.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses amounted to $331.2 million, up 14.7% from the prior-year level of $288.7 million.

ES’ Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings totaled $183.7 million, down 0.16% from the prior-year level. Quarterly earnings were slightly low due to the absence of a carrying charge benefit recorded in the prior year.



Electric Distribution: Earnings amounted to $95.5 million, down 13.5% from the prior-year level. This was due to the negative impacts of a charge to earnings for customer credits at NSTAR Electric as a result of the joint settlement agreement approved in Massachusetts on Dec. 1, 2025.



Natural Gas Distribution: Earnings amounted to $123.6 million, up 19.5% from the prior-year level. This was due to higher revenues from base distribution rate increases at Eversource's Massachusetts natural gas businesses to recover continued investment in natural gas infrastructure, as well as a base distribution rate increase at Yankee Gas effective Nov. 1, 2025.



Water Distribution: Earnings amounted to $7.4 million, down 1.33% from the prior-year level.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: Earnings amounted to $11.1 million, up 132.2% from a loss of $34.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

ES’ Guidance

Eversource Energy projected 2026 earnings of $4.80-$4.95 per share.



ES expects the long-term EPS growth rate between 5% and 7% through 2030, using 2025 EPS of $4.76 as a base. The company expects annual earnings growth toward the upper half of its long-term range by 2028.



The company expects cash from operations of $24.2-$24.7 billion in 2026-2030.



Eversource Energy expects to invest $27.8 billion in 2026-2030. This includes $1.3 billion in capital investment for Eversource’s water business.



The company expects to distribute dividends of $6.7-$7.2 billion in 2026-2030.

ES’ Zacks Rank

Eversource Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

