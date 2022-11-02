Eversource Energy Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $349.41 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $283.17 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $351.6 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.5% to $3.22 billion from $2.43 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $349.41 Mln. vs. $283.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $3.22 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.

