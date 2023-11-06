Eversource Energy Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $339.66 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $349.41 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $339.7 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $2.79 billion from $3.22 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $339.66 Mln. vs. $349.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.43

