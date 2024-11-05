Eversource Energy Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Eversource Energy ES reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 16.5% from the year-ago figure of 97 cents.



Total Revenues of ES

Revenues of $3.06 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion by 0.4%. Total revenues also increased 9.6% from the year-ago figure of $2.79 billion.

Highlights of ES’ Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were $2.45 billion, up 8.4% year over year due to higher operations and maintenance expenses, and increased depreciation and amortization expenses.



Operating income totaled $612.4 million, up 15.4% year over year.



Interest expenses amounted to $300.6 million, 35.2% higher than the prior-year level.

ES’ Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings totaled $174.9 million, up 9.1% year over year. This was due to a higher level of investment in Eversource’s electric transmission system.



Electric Distribution: Earnings amounted to $203.5 million, up 17.4% year over year. This was due to base distribution rate increases at NSTAR Electric and PSNH, and continued investments in its distribution system. The rise can also be attributed to lower storm-related operations and maintenance expenses.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment reported a loss of $30.2 million, narrower than the year-ago loss of $33.7 million.



Water Distribution: Earnings amounted to $23.7 million, up 42.8% year over year. This was due to higher revenues from its water acquisition and lower depreciation expenses.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment reported earnings of $34 million, up 46.6% year over year. This was caused primarily by a lower effective tax rate.

ES’ Guidance

Eversource Energy lowered its 2024 earnings guidance to $4.52-$4.60 per share from the previous projection of $4.50-$4.67. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.56 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the

company’s new guided range.



ES expects its long-term EPS growth rate from existing core regulated businesses to be between 5% and 7% through 2028, using $4.34 per share (in 2023) as a base.



It has raised its guidance for capital investments to $23.7 billion from the previously predicted $23.1 billion for the 2024-2028 period. This is due to the recent approval of the Electric Sector Modernization Plan in Massachusetts.

ES’ Zacks Rank

