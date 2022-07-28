Eversource Energy Q2 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $291.9 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $264.5 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $2.57 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $291.9 Mln. vs. $264.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.04-$4.14

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.