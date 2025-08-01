Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 1.05%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 95 cents per share.

Total Revenues of ES

Revenues of $2.84 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion by 10.9%. Total revenues also increased 12.2% from the year-ago figure of $2.53 billion.

Eversource Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eversource Energy Quote

Highlights of ES’ Q2 Results

Total operating expenses were $2.17 billion, up 12.4% year over year due to higher operations and maintenance expenses and increased depreciation and amortization expenses.



Operating income totaled $663 million, up 10% year over year.



Interest expenses amounted to $293.2 million, 8.1% higher than the prior-year level.

ES’ Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings totaled $208 million, up 10.1% year over year. This was due to continued investment in Eversource Energy’s electric transmission system.



Electric Distribution: Earnings amounted to $161.5 million, up 7.9% year over year. This was due to higher revenues from base distribution rate increases at Eversource Energy's New Hampshire and Massachusetts electric businesses, and continued investments in the distribution system.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment reported earnings of $35.3 million compared with $27.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Water Distribution: Earnings amounted to $14.4 million compared with $8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment reported a loss of $66.5 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $38.5 million. The increased loss was primarily due to higher interest expense owing to the absence of capitalized interest as a result of the sale of ES’ offshore wind projects.

ES’ Guidance

Eversource Energy continues to expect 2025 earnings in the range of $4.67-$4.82 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.73 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



ES expects the long-term EPS growth rate to be between 5% and 7% through 2029, using $4.57 (in 2024) as a base.

ES’ Zacks Rank

Eversource Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

NRG Energy NRG is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.54 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.



NRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 15.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $7.81 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 17.6%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 10.2%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $4.53 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 13.6%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $3.21 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.





