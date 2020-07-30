Markets
ES

Eversource Energy Q2 adjusted earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $252.23 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $31.45 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.95 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ES

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular