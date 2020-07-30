Eversource Energy Q2 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $252.23 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $31.45 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.95 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

