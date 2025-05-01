Eversource Energy Q1 Profit Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $550.79 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $521.85 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.6% to $4.118 billion from $3.332 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

