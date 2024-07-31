Eversource Energy Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $335.341 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $15.422 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $2.533 billion from $2.629 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $335.341 Mln. vs. $15.422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.533 Bln vs. $2.629 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.67

