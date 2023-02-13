Eversource Energy Profit Climbs In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $320.2 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $306.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $3.03 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $320.2 Mln. vs. $306.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

