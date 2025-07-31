Eversource Energy Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $352.72 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $335.34 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $2.838 billion from $2.533 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $352.72 Mln. vs. $335.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $2.838 Bln vs. $2.533 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.67 - $4.82

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.