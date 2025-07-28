Eversource Energy to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close. The company’s last reported earnings were in line with estimates.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted ES' Q2 Performance

Eversource Energy’s quarterly earnings are expected to have continued to gain from its focus on being a pure-play regulated utility to help customers with clean energy transition.



The company integrated probabilistic load flow (“PLF”) automation into its power system analysis. Using PLF automation allows Eversource Energy to simulate numerous scenarios to improve its distribution modeling capabilities and support investments in enhancing necessary data analytics solutions. This initiative is expected to have enhanced service reliability through system planning solutions and boosted earnings in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.



The quarterly earnings are also likely to have benefited from new electric and gas rates in Eversource Energy’s service regions that became effective during the first and previous quarters.



The bottom line is also expected to have gained from increased transmission investments, which should have enhanced service reliability. Lower operation and maintenance expenses and capital recovery mechanisms are likely to have had a positive impact on quarterly earnings.



However, higher depreciation and property taxes from increased investments, an increase in interest expenses and a higher effective tax rate are anticipated to have negatively impacted the company’s overall quarterly performance.

Q2 Expectations for ES

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 95 cents per share, which remained flat year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.90 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 14.7%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.70 per share.



Xcel Energy XEL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 63 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.



NRG Energy NRG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.95% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.18 per share.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.