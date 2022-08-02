Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Eversource Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$49b - US$5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Eversource Energy has an ROCE of 4.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:ES Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Eversource Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Eversource Energy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.4% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Eversource Energy's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Eversource Energy is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 66% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Eversource Energy (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

