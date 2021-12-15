Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insiders sold US$1.6m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Eversource Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & General Counsel, Gregory Butler, for US$986k worth of shares, at about US$82.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$89.26. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Gregory Butler's holding.

Eversource Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ES Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Eversource Energy insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Eversource Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eversource Energy shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Eversource Energy insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eversource Energy has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

