Eversource Energy Issues Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) issued 2020 earnings per share guidance in a range of $3.60 per share and $3.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.64. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's projected long-term EPS growth through 2024 from its core regulated utility segments is between 5 percent and 7 percent.

Fourth quarter earnings was $0.76 per share, compared to $0.73, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.77, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter operating revenues increased to $2.05 billion from $2.03 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

