Eversource Energy (ES) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 14, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.94% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from new rates becoming effective during the quarter, which might have boosted its earnings.



Eversource Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisition of The Torrington Water Company, that has expanded its water business and added new customers, thus boosting demand for water services.



However, Eversource Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by higher operation and maintenance expenses.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 95 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.67 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 7.4%.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.53%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Entergy ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Entergy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $6.68, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Public Service Enterprise Group’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.36%. Its current dividend yield is 3.53% compared with Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.51%.



TransAlta TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.95% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is 93 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 41.16%. TransAlta’ current dividend yield is 1.8% compared with Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.51%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.