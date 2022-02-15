Eversource Energy (ES) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Eversource Energy ES is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Feb 17. The utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher contributions from transmission and distribution businesses due to systematic investments in transmission and distribution facilities.



Contribution from the water distribution business is likely to have been lower in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the absence of the Hingham, Massachusetts water system that Eversource sold at the end of July 2020.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $2.49 billion and 93 cents, indicating 11.5% and 9.4% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is +0.58%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Eversource Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following stocks from the industry that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 17. Consolidated Edison has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Consolidated Edison’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s 2022 EPS has increased 4.9% year over year.



Ameren Corp. AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 18. Ameren has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Ameren’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 EPS has appreciated 4.4% year over year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.5% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Pinnacle West Capital’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNW’s 2021 EPS has jumped 8.6% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.