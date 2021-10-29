Eversource Energy (ES) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eversource Energy ES is slated to release third-quarter 2021 financial results on Nov 3. The utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher contributions from transmission and distribution businesses. A steady vaccination drive and better medical knowledge to cope with the virus have been resulting in the reopening of economic activities and reviving demand.



Cost-management initiatives undertaken by the company are likely to have boosted margins during the to-be-reported quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $2.57 billion and $1.05, indicating 9.8% and 3.9% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Eversource Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



PG&E Corporation PCG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 1 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

