Eversource Energy (ES) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.13% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Eversource Energy’s results are expected to benefit from new rates that became effective during the last quarter of 2022. The company is also expected to have gained from higher transmission capital investments and potential increase in equity investment valuation.



However, higher depreciation and interest expenses might have offset some of the positives.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.62%.



The same for revenues is pinned at $3.71 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Eversource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.49%.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other players from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



PPL Corporation PPL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PPL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.42%. The bottom-line estimate for PPL stands at 42 cents, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 2.44%.



Northwest Natural NWN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NWN’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.7%. The bottom-line estimate for NWN is pinned at $1.93 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.22%.



Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The bottom-line estimate for BEP is pinned at a loss of 13 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18.75%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

