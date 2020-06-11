Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.36, changing hands as low as $83.63 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $60.69 per share, with $99.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.46. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

