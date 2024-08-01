Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates

Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line decreased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.00.

Total Revenues

ES’ revenues of $2.53 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion by 12%. Total revenues also declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.63 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $1.93 billion, down 6.9% year over year. This was caused by lower purchased power, purchased natural gas and transmission expenses compared with the prior-year quarter.



Operating income totaled $602.5 million, up 7.4% year over year.



Interest expenses amounted to $271.3 million, 30.8% higher than the prior-year quarter’s level.

Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings totaled $189 million, up 17.3% year over year.



Electric Distribution: Earnings amounted to $149.7 million, down 9.5% year over year. This was due to higher non-tracked operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, caused by higher storm restoration costs.



Natural Gas Distribution: Earnings totaled $27.1 million, up 132% year over year. This was due to higher revenues associated with investments in its natural gas infrastructure and a base distribution rate increase at NSTAR Gas.



Water Distribution: Earnings amounted to $8 million, down 14% year over year. Lower earnings in the second quarter were primarily due to higher non-tracked O&M and interest expenses.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment reported a quarterly loss of $38.5 million, wider than the year-ago quarter's loss of $5.1 million. This deterioration was caused by higher interest expenses.

Guidance

Eversource Energy reaffirmed its 2024 earnings projection in the band of $4.50-$4.67 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.56 per share, lower than $4.58, the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company expects its long-term EPS growth rate from existing core regulated businesses to be between 5% and 7% through 2028, using $4.34 per share (in 2023) as a base.



It plans to invest $23.1 billion during 2024-2028, out of which nearly $16.1 billion will be invested in electric and natural gas distribution networks, and $7.2 billion in the electric transmission segment.

Zacks Rank

