Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 86 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 2.4%. The bottom line improved 8.9% year over year. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was due to strong contributions from the majority of the segments.
GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter were 84 cents, up 9.1% from 77 cents reported in the year-ago period. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings per share was due to one-time acquisition and settlement charges.
Revenues
Second-quarter revenues of $2,572.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,306 million by 11.6%. Total revenues improved 21.2% from the year-ago figure of $2,122.5 million.
Eversource Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Eversource Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eversource Energy Quote
Highlights of the Release
Operating expenses increased 26.7% year over year to $2,117.1 million due to a rise in Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission expenses, and growth in operating and maintenance expenses.
Operating income was up 0.9% from the prior-year quarter to $455.6 million. Interest expenses increased 10.1% from the prior-year quarter to $160.1 million.
Net income for the quarter under review was $291.9 million, up 10.3% from $264.5 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Segmental Performance
Electric Transmission: Earnings from this segment were $151.5 million, up 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from a higher level of investment in Eversource’s electric transmission system.
Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $129 million, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from higher revenues and lower pension-related costs.
Natural Gas Distribution: Earnings from this segment for the second quarter were $7.7 million, up 87.8% from the prior-year period. The upside resulted from higher revenues, offset marginally by higher operation and maintenance expenses.
Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $9 million, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment’s gain was $0.2 million against a loss of $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
Eversource Energy narrowed its earnings guidance for 2022 to $4.04-$4.14 per share, excluding transaction and transition charges, from the previous range of $4.00 to $4.17 per share. The mid-point of management’s earnings guidance is $4.09, a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 for the year.
The company also reaffirmed its expectation for long-term earnings per share growth rate from the existing core regulated businesses in the upper half of 5-7% through 2026, using the $3.86 earned in 2021 as a base.
Eversource Energy plans to invest $3.89 billion in 2022. Its total capital expenditure for 2022-2026 is expected to be $18.1 billion, which will assist Eversource in achieving its carbon-neutral target by 2030.
Zacks Rank
Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 8%.
NextEra Energy’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2022 earnings per share of $2.87 indicates year-over-year growth of 12.55%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of $1.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 1.7%.
American Electric Power’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 earnings per share of $5.03 indicates year-over-year growth of 6.1%.
Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 60 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Xcel Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2022 earnings per share of $3.16 indicates year-over-year growth of 6.8%.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Eversource Energy (ES): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop; Walmart Falls On Lowered Profit Outlook; Microsoft & Alphabet Earnings On Deck
- 5 Overlooked Meme Coins That Could Explode in 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumble On Worse-Than-Expected Data; Tesla Gains Following Earnings Report
- Amazon (AMZN) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?