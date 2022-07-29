Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 86 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 2.4%. The bottom line improved 8.9% year over year. The year-over-year improvement in earnings was due to strong contributions from the majority of the segments.



GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter were 84 cents, up 9.1% from 77 cents reported in the year-ago period. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings per share was due to one-time acquisition and settlement charges.

Revenues

Second-quarter revenues of $2,572.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,306 million by 11.6%. Total revenues improved 21.2% from the year-ago figure of $2,122.5 million.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses increased 26.7% year over year to $2,117.1 million due to a rise in Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission expenses, and growth in operating and maintenance expenses.



Operating income was up 0.9% from the prior-year quarter to $455.6 million. Interest expenses increased 10.1% from the prior-year quarter to $160.1 million.



Net income for the quarter under review was $291.9 million, up 10.3% from $264.5 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings from this segment were $151.5 million, up 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from a higher level of investment in Eversource’s electric transmission system.



Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $129 million, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter. The improvement primarily resulted from higher revenues and lower pension-related costs.



Natural Gas Distribution: Earnings from this segment for the second quarter were $7.7 million, up 87.8% from the prior-year period. The upside resulted from higher revenues, offset marginally by higher operation and maintenance expenses.



Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $9 million, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment’s gain was $0.2 million against a loss of $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Eversource Energy narrowed its earnings guidance for 2022 to $4.04-$4.14 per share, excluding transaction and transition charges, from the previous range of $4.00 to $4.17 per share. The mid-point of management’s earnings guidance is $4.09, a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 for the year.



The company also reaffirmed its expectation for long-term earnings per share growth rate from the existing core regulated businesses in the upper half of 5-7% through 2026, using the $3.86 earned in 2021 as a base.



Eversource Energy plans to invest $3.89 billion in 2022. Its total capital expenditure for 2022-2026 is expected to be $18.1 billion, which will assist Eversource in achieving its carbon-neutral target by 2030.

Zacks Rank

Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

