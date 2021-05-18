Eversource Energy (ES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Eversource Energy (ES) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.06, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ES was $84.06, representing a -13.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.66 and a 10.74% increase over the 52 week low of $75.91.

ES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports ES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.95%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ES as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 22.33% over the last 100 days. VPU has the highest percent weighting of ES at 2.87%.

