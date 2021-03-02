Eversource Energy (ES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Eversource Energy (ES) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.603 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ES was $80.73, representing a -18.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.92 and a 33.02% increase over the 52 week low of $60.69.

ES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). ES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports ES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.87%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ES as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an decrease of -0.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ES at 4.99%.

