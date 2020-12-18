Eversource Energy (ES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Eversource Energy (ES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.567 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.78, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ES was $85.78, representing a -13.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.42 and a 41.34% increase over the 52 week low of $60.69.

ES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). ES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports ES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.51%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ES as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FUTY with an increase of 4.39% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of ES at 4.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.